Junior X takes a stand

Junior X takes a standFriday, July 30, 2021
|
BY HOWARD CAMPBELL
|
In the dancehall, it's commonplace for artistes to glamorise womanising, but Junior X stands up for the monogamous on I'll be Damned, his latest song.
Produced by Kelly Tucker Music, the singer lets his woman know how devastated life would be without her.
“I wouldn't dare play the fool to have a diamond and leave that diamond at home to go into the streets chasing after stones. This song exemplifies that fact,” said Junior X. “When you find somebody who treats you good and complements you so well, you have to treat them with respect.”
This is the first project for Junior X and Kelly Tucker Music, operated by Maurice Tucker, a Jamaican based in South Florida.
Though the veteran vocalist says he has never found himself in a compromised relationship, I'll be Damned, like many of his songs, is inspired by actual events.
The song marks a return to the mainstream for Junior X, best known for the 2005 hit song Plead my Cause. Though it is his second release for 2021, unlike many artistes who were stalled by COVID-19 last year, he said the pandemic never affected his studio output.
“Believe you me, where dub plates is concerned and where new songs is concerned, mi get more work in 'COVID' than before,” he joked.
From Windward Road in east Kingston, Junior X (born Richard Wright) was inspired by roots acts like Buju Banton, Peter Tosh and country legend Kenny Rogers.
He began recording in the late 1990s but it was nearly 10 years in the music business before he got the break with Plead my Cause which turned out to be one of 2005's biggest hits.
