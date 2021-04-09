Kaeczar begins 'Flim Show'

In recent times, a number of artistes from the eastern end of the island have been making a name for themselves on the music scene.

Kaeczar Music Group, headed by Kevin Stewart, was formed seven years ago and has been playing its role in unearthing talent from Bull Bay and surrounding communities in eastern Jamaica. The label plans to make stars out of the emerging talent from its environs.

“The overall objective is to expose and to develop as many artistes from the east as possible,” said Stewart, CEO of the label.

The label's other partners are Mendy Phillips (chief financial officer) and Leighton Williams (chief operating officer). The label is based in Washington DC with one of its two studios located in Eight Miles, Bull Bay.

Kaeczar Music Group's latest project is the Flim Show rhythm, released on March 26. It features the songs Bull Bay by Cyba; Hustle by Mission; Garrison Anthem by D Tall Boss; Lifestyle by Erup; S tuck Inna Me Ways by Maestro Don; Cash Time by Kimo Jeepaz; Guide My Steps by Ariel; Bun by I Congo; Learner by Vybrant; Tsunami by Epesword; and Duffle Bag by Sadzie.

The label has been working closely with acts such Epesword, Sadzie, D Tall Boss, Kimo Jeepaz and Vybrant. However, Erup, Cyba and Mission are signed to the label.

Prior to the release of the Flim Show project, Kaeczar Music Group released the Eye Opener rhythm and Kimo Therapy, an EP by Kimo Jeepaz.

The label is set to release an EP titled Lifestyle by Billboard-charting dancehall artiste Erup.