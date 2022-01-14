Kanashi-I salutes The King

Pressure Busspipe, Midnite, Mada Nile, Dezarie, and Ras Attitude are among the growing list of roots-reggae acts emerging from St Croix, Virgin Islands.

King Kanashi-I, who is also from St Croix, has kept the musical flames burning for the past 20 years with his workman-like performances on stages, both in the Caribbean and in the United States.

His latest single, The King Covenant, produced by Rally Up Music, was inspired by the works of the late Ethiopian emperor, Haile Selassie, a defining figure in modern Ethiopian history.

“I have always worked at developing my songwriting craft and unique melodies. People know me for my intricate lyrical content and rapid fire delivery, the wordsmith King Kanashi-I. With a solid faith in Rastafari, I have been on the vanguard of taking action in Africa helping to build communities and individuals through school and business projects in Zambia and Tanzania with more to follow,” said King Kanashi-I.

A few years ago, King Kanashi-I saw the need to give back and to nurture up-and-coming talent when he co-founded Rally Up Music, a label and recording facility based in Oakland, California.

“Rally Up Music acts as a label and recording facility. We have a powerful line-up of new releases in the works and we are ready to push more positive word, sound, and power to those willing to receive, learn and grow,” he shared.

King Kanashi-I is from Christiansted Town, situated in the eastern part of St Croix, He has resided in California for the past few years.

“I bring the teachings of our ancestors as well as my own unique experience and what life has taught me, thus far, to the music. Reggae music was always in the ghetto and that's where we grew up,” said King Kanashi-I.

He added, “This musical journey, as life itself, has revealed gems internally and externally and also allows for immense learning, periods of observation, if used wisely, and opportunities to contribute to that which has provided so much comfort and strength.”

As a producer, King Kanashi-I's Rally Up Music has produced songs for Jamaican artistes such as Luciano, Perfect Giddimani, Capleton, and Junior Toots, among others.