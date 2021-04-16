Kantus shares his 'Heartbreak'

Singer Kantus tackles matters of the heart on his latest single Heartbreak. The song he says was inspired by his own personal experiences.

“ Heartbreak came from past experiences in life, which I decided to bring to life in a song,” Kantus explained.

The song is gaining momentum on radio and the 21-year-old is quite upbeat about this. He is hoping that the song will catapult him into the spotlight.

“I've been doing music professionally for the past five years. What I bring to the table is good music, a new generational flow and top tier lyrics,” he confided.

Kantus has musical roots. His father is singer Ijahpure.

“Well, my dad taught me basically everything about music — how to write and construct good lyrics and how to be professional at what I do,” said Kantus.

Gold and Jordans is the name of his first professional recording, which was released four years go. A former student of the St Andrew Technical High School, he studied to become an engineer before making the shift to music.

Since pursuing music, Kantus (real name Kidane Roswell) has worked with Shawn Boasy Records, Maldini Records, Lando Genius Records and Tuff Links Records.