Kantus shares his 'Heartbreak'
Catch Di RiddimFriday, April 16, 2021
|
BY KEVIN JACKSON
|
Singer Kantus tackles matters of the heart on his latest single Heartbreak. The song he says was inspired by his own personal experiences.
“ Heartbreak came from past experiences in life, which I decided to bring to life in a song,” Kantus explained.
The song is gaining momentum on radio and the 21-year-old is quite upbeat about this. He is hoping that the song will catapult him into the spotlight.
“I've been doing music professionally for the past five years. What I bring to the table is good music, a new generational flow and top tier lyrics,” he confided.
Kantus has musical roots. His father is singer Ijahpure.
“Well, my dad taught me basically everything about music — how to write and construct good lyrics and how to be professional at what I do,” said Kantus.
Gold and Jordans is the name of his first professional recording, which was released four years go. A former student of the St Andrew Technical High School, he studied to become an engineer before making the shift to music.
Since pursuing music, Kantus (real name Kidane Roswell) has worked with Shawn Boasy Records, Maldini Records, Lando Genius Records and Tuff Links Records.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy