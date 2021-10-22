Kemar steps out in Shawtz and Bad Socks

Singjay Kemar Highcon is in high spirits about his latest single Shawtz and Bad Socks. It is his fourth collaboration with long-time producer Emelio “Track Starr” Bowens.

“Everybody should know that Track Starr gave me my breakout single So Saucy and the follow-up Talk Bout, then Sharpe, and now Shawtz and Bad Socks. Track Starr has developed a sound for me and we have a musical chemistry that is undeniable; and it works all the time. The song is just a month old and its doing well overseas,” Kemar Highcon told Jamaica Observer's Splash.

He continued, “Track is the first producer to ever put my vocals to any form of record, so I appreciate always the time and effort he puts in to make my sound consistent.”

The artiste says his love for wearing shorts and socks inspired Shawtz and Bad Socks.

“I've always had a love for collecting socks, whether I am wearing shorts or pants. One day I happened to wear a shorts that's shorter than a regular shorts and few girls said they liked it. That's how the idea came about,” he said.

“It's just another look that people get used to me. Dem see me inna shorts dem automatically looking for a bad pair of socks. I feel like your appearance as an artiste should always stand out. There's something that people want to gravitate to, something that makes them take a second look,” Kemar Highcon said.

Since the novel coronavirus pandemic he has been spending most of his time overseas. He, however, maintains his connection with fans on a regular basis.

“Being anywhere in the world you can connect with your fans. Just do what you feel works best to keep the attention alive. I've been making the connection well with my fans,” he shared, adding “Most artistes are overseas working. I'm currently working on breaking into the overseas market to spread Brand Jamaica.”

Performance-wise, he heads to Connecticut on October 31 for his annual birthday celebration Kemar Highcon and Friends. There are also performances in Michigan, Tampa, Atlanta, and Chicago on the cards.

Musically, Kemar Highcon is featured on the recently released Vent Deluxe album by Dexta Daps, collaborating with the singer and Konshens on the track Star Throat. He is also featured on the track No Style from Konshens's forthcoming album Red Reign.