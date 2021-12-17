Keshan's ex-boyfriend charged with murder

Keshan's ex-boyfriend charged with murderFriday, December 17, 2021
|
BY KEDIESHA PERRY
|
The ex-boyfriend of late dancehall deejay Keshan has been charged with murder.
The man has been identified as 32- year-old Toni Martin, who was arrested after two years of investigations by police in the St Catherine South Police Division.
His arrest was made at the Hundred Man Police Station in Portmore, St Catherine, after a question and answer session in the presence of his attorney. A court date has yet to be determined.
Police reports indicate that Keshan (given name Keneisha Brown) was involved in a heated dispute with Martin on July 20, 2019 when she was shot and killed.
An altercation ensued between them at Sharper Lane in Old Harbour, St Catherine, and the singjay stabbed him three times. He retaliated by shooting her once to the upper body.
She later died at hospital while the man was treated and sent home.
In an interview with the Jamaica Observer last November, Keshan's mother, Ilene Wright-Brown, counteracted the police's report and claimed that the deejay did not attack Martin.
Since her debut in 2013, Keshan released several songs including Bubble Up Your Body, Don't Lie, Kill or Die, and The Goods featuring Vybz Kartel.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy