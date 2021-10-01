Kevin Lawrence continues the run

Kevin Lawrence is confident that his remake of Run Run , a song originally recorded by the late iconic reggae singer Delroy Wilson, will be a huge success.

“Everyone who has heard my cover of Run Run has given it the thumbs up. It's also getting support from DJs in various parts of the world, including the Caribbean, Europe, the US, Africa and the UK. I strongly believe that this song is going to be a hit,” said Lawrence.

The Kingston-born singer said he was more than delighted to record Run Run because it's one of his favourite songs.

“I grew up listening to many great singers from various genres of music, and Delroy Wilson was truly one the best reggae singers. I love his music a lot, and Run Run is one of my favourite songs. So I was thrilled to do a remake of Run Run,” he said.

The original version of Run Run was produced by the late legendary Jamaican producer Clement ''Coxson'' Dodd in 1972.

Lawrence's version of Run Run is co-produced by diamond-selling recording artiste Shaggy and veteran producer Mr Doo on the Doo Run rhythm.

“It's a great experience to work with Mr Doo and Shaggy. I am learning a lot from them, and I am recording some wonderful songs. I want the fans to know that I have more musical treats in store for them so they can expect a lot of new music from me very soon,” Lawrence added.