Kiihjano, Rizzaw go reggae

Two artistes who have been flying the reggae banner in their respective countries are Kiihjano from Sweden and Rizzaw from Colombia.

Both recently collaborated on Nevah Give Up, a song that speaks about overcoming the struggles in life.

“Reggae comes from the heart and soul, and my inspiration comes from almost everything in my life. With what's going on around the world now, especially with the pandemic, a lot of people are finding it hard to get by. I use this as a form of motivation to make music that will uplift the minds of people to nevah give up although we are living in tough times,” Kiihjano shared.

“I feel the pain of all the people that have to suffer on a day-to-day basis, and it really makes me think about what my place is in this world; what's my purpose, and I think my purpose is to be the voice of people through music,” said Rizzaw.

Nevah Give Up was released late last month via Danish label Nea Entertainment. It was produced by gold-selling producer Cortes On The Beat from Sweden, who has also worked with Gyptian, Singing Melody, Lutan Fyah and Fantan Mojah, among others.

Summer Time and Trap are some of the duo's other releases.

Kiihjano explained how he was introduced to reggae music.

“When I was a youth, I was a disc jockey and a friend of mine introduced me to my first reggae song and after that I was stuck. I always felt a stronger connection to the music since then,” he said.

Kiihjano, who has been to Jamaica twice, said that some of the artistes he grew up listening include Israel Vibration, Wailing Soul, Culture, Sizzla, Capleton, and Gentleman.

He said the feedback has been overwhelming.

“It's only been out two weeks now but the feedback so far has been great. People really feel the song and it has been well-received.”

Born Daniel Karlsson, Kiihjano is from Norrkoping in Sweden.

For Rizzaw, his musical influences include Damian Marley, Protoje, Chronixx, to dancehall acts Tommy Lee Sparta, Spice, Vybz Kartel and Bounty Killer.

“I have been listening to reggae since I first heard my dad playing a Bob Marley album in the house. I was around four years old at the time,” he recalled.

Born Mike Rizzaw, he is from Oxelosund in Sweden.