King Lion roars with Easy Road

Clean , positive lyrics to inspire and uplift. That's what newcomer King Lion says he wants to share with the world.

The Canada-based dancehall and reggae artiste, whose parents are originally from St Andrew and St Catherine, says he wants to make a meaningful contribution to the music.

“I'd rather uplift and unite the people using music. Me bring a more positive and uplifting vibe and that's the lane I intend to continue in,” he explained.

For the past five years, King Lion has been pursuing music professionally. It's a decision he took, even while studying media arts and welding.

“Music is my passion. I studied media arts at Seneca College and then I did welding at Sheridan College. I currently work in the welding field and I also do carpentry. It's good to have a trade to fall back on,” King Lion shared.

The deejay/singer is preparing to release his latest single called Easy Road on December 31. It is produced by Daley Works Entertainment.

“Me see nuff man having problems getting a good woman. Its not hard, but you have to approach in a proper way. Just be yourself,” said King Lion

He added, “I've been honing my craft for the past five years, and I think now is the right for me to take my career to the next level. My music has a universal appeal that's grounded in both reggae and dancehall music. I'm confident that as long as it gets the right kind of exposure, I will make it on the international scene.”

King Lion's given name is Lemoy Gray. He is from Rexdale, Toronto, in Canada.

His other songs include Weed is Life, Cash, and Big Ship.

— Kevin Jackson