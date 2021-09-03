King Richard 1st begins reign

King Richard 1st is looking to broaden his fan base with the release of the track Nuh Beg Fren.

“The aim for Nuh Beg Fren is to increase in views on YouTube and hit mainstream media and also top charts,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Produced by Adrian Bloomfield of Kyoni Records, the song was officially released on July 28.

The singjay, whose given name is Richard Coley, said the track was inspired by true events.

“This song is just about my experience with fake friends and what Jamaicans would refer to as 'bad-mind' people,” he said.

The Manchester High School past student explained that the challenges associated with his music career are minor compared to his love for the craft.

“There are a lot of ups and downs in my musical journey when it comes to getting music out there and getting recognition, however, when you are interested in something you enjoy all the aspects of it and learn from the challenges that come with the journey,” King Richard 1st added.

Showcasing his versatility, the Mandeville-born artiste incorporates various genres into his sound, starting with hardcore dancehall and branching out into roots and reggae.

His previous releases include One Phone Call, Love Search, Fearless, German Luger, and Miss Little.

He is currently working on an EP as well as accompanying music videos for previous releases.

“The next step in my career is to produce an EP called Sky Limit and produce more music videos for the songs that are already released such as Nuh Beg Fren, Miss Little, and Hatfield Parrot,” King Richard 1st added.