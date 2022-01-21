King X works Wonder

It's a known fact that as a person advances himself/herself, there will be detractors.

Hartford, Connecticut-based, Jamaican-born deejay King X says he can easily relate to this. He highlights this in his latest single Wonder, produced by Dweetnow Entertainment.

“My life experiences really inspired me to write Wonder. As soon as I garnered a little attention, I've seen my peers switch up and act funny. I figured that if I could put my experiences in my music, the listeners will gravitate towards the message because it's relatable,” said King X.

Wonder was officially released last August, but King X has decided to throw the promotional muscle behind it because of its message.

An accompanying video for Wonder was shot on location in Connecticut, under the direction of Christopher “Facey Shot It” Facey.

King X, who is originally from Whitfield Town in Kingston, says he is encouraged by the feedback to the song.

“The feedback has been nothing other than positive. Fans have been raving with their support especially since the visuals came out,” he said.

Like royalty, King X has made his entrance into the competitive music field, ready to stand out with his easily recognisable vocals, lyrics and charisma.

The dancehall artiste, whose real name is Shawn Buchanan, ended up doing music to poke fun at his friends.

“To be honest, all my friends were doing music so I figured why not give it a try jokingly. I ended up having fun while I was trying to mock them and it turned out that I wasn't too bad musically,” he shared.

King X made his recording debut in 2007 with Road Kill, produced by Dweetnow Entertainment. Since then, his talent has been recognised by several leading Jamaica-based and overseas production houses, including Dynasty Entertainment, Track Starr, NS Music, Zigman Records, No Landing Music and Dweetnow Entertainment.

“My style of music is ever evolving. I feel as each day goes by, I find myself evolving musically into different sounds and melodies. Very lyrical yet not overbearing,” he said.

— Kevin Jackson