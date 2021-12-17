Knaxx, Posh Morris soar Higher

Dancehall artiste Knaxx and former Magnum Kings and Queens of the Dancehall competitor Posh Morris have teamed up for the song Higher.

Produced by Jungle Jesus Entertainment, Higher was released on December 1, accompanied by a video which was shot on location in Port Royal. It was shot and edited by Ovation Lab.

Higher is described as a manifestation of what both artistes want to achieve, and meeting the high expectations of dancehall fans and the music industry.

“Me and Posh met through both of us working with Jungle Jesus previously. We really clicked musically and it was easy to collaborate with her. I love her voice and the way she flows as a female artiste. So, with two great young dancehall artistes the only way to take the track is 'higher' like the title said,” Knaxx explained.

Said Posh Morris: “I thought it was a fitting track because I am all about moving up and taking my career higher. I recognised Knaxx is a hard-working artiste and I absolutely love his song Tawch Up which was released this past summer, so it was a joy for me to work with him.”

Producer Jungle Jesus is upbeat about the collaboration.

“The feedback to Higher has been great so far. People love it and both artistes work so well together. There are a lot more productions and collaborations coming out of Jungle Jesus Entertainment so I really want people to stay tuned,” he said.

Previous songs produced by Jungle Jesus include Gold Gad's Choppa Sex, Knaxx's Tawch Up, Demarco's Loco and Shane-O's Culture.

Deejay Knaxx, who was once known as Vaitnam, hails from the Waltham Park area. Born Ramone Mitchell, he is known for songs including Place Nuh Nice Again and Top Choppa.

Posh Morris, who competed in the Magnum Kings and Queens of Dancehall competition in 2010, is from the Rollington Town area. Her previous releases include No Gyal and Horse Tonic.