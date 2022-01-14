Koffee for Coachella

Grammy winner Koffee has retained a spot among Coachella performers for the 2022 festival in California. The Toast singer occupies one of the coveted slots to support Saturday headliner, 20-year-old Bad Guy singer, Billie Eilish.

Koffee is billed to perform on back-to-back on Saturday, April 16, and Saturday, April 23, at the California-based Indio Valley-hosted annual music and art festival.

The annual two-decade-old festival generally runs over three days for two consecutive weekends. However, the festival has been on hiatus since the 2019 staging. Due to the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic subsequent stagings were also cancelled; Coachella now hopes to return with a bang. For the festival's 2022 return, weekend one runs from April 15-17 and weekend two goes from April 22-24.

Twenty-one-year-old Koffee, like headliner Eilish — in a short period of time — managed to inscribe herself among the elite group of “youngest Grammy Award winners,” perform a lead track for film ( Netflix's Jay-Z-produced The Harder They Come), and establish herself as palette for eclectic and daring fashion motifs.

Koffee was originally listed among the renowned festival's 2020 line-up. At the time, the Calvin Klein model and NAACP Image Award winner was set to support now-embattled rapper Travis Scott, who has been scrubbed from the 2022 Coachella line-up, following a deadly stampede at his own Astroworld event last year.

According to coachella.com, tickets for weekend one are already sold out; while weekend one tickets will go on sale Friday, January 14, at 1:00 pm Jamaica time.

The Coachella festival, on average, draws more than 100,000 patrons each day, raking in hundreds of millions of US dollars from multiple revenue streams. Citing The New Yorker, Harper's Bazaar, and Variety, artistes are paid anywhere from tens of thousands of dollars to several millions, depending on factors not limited to the artiste's popularity and ability to draw a crowd or whether they are headliners or different tiers of non-headliners.

In accordance with new public health safety requirements and COVID protocols, the festival's website notes “our current entry policy for Coachella allows for negative covid test taken within 72 hours of the event OR proof of full vaccination.”