Koffee tunes into Elba's flick

Grammy Award-winning reggae artiste Koffee has announced that she is part of the official soundtrack for The Harder They Fall starring Idris Elba.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Koffee posted a 30-second snippet of the song which bears the same title as the movie with the caption, “ THE HARDER THEY FALL ft: KOFFEE. PRODUCED BY JEYMES SAMUEL. From 'The Harder They Fall' soundtrack. Out this Friday. Motion picture in theatres now and on Netflix Nov 3rd.”

The Harder They Fall also features Regina King, Jonathan Majors, and Delroy Lindo.

The plot of the two-hour-and-17-minute movie explores an outlaw who reunited his gang to seek revenge when he learns his enemy is being released from prison.

Fans have reacted enthusiastically to Koffee's news.

“Haven't had a fire soundtrack in a while. Now we do,” Andre Jackson commented on Twitter.

“I love it. It's also in theatres,” Chakera Henry added.

Dancehall singjay Yaksta also joined in by saying: “Yah dweet mi G. Love this fi u.”

Koffee (given name Mikayla Simpson) won the 2020 Grammy for Best Reggae album. Her Rapture EP emerged on top in a category which included luminaries Third World, Steel Pulse, Sly & Robbie, and Julian Marley. The five-track EP contains her tracks Blazin, Throne, Rapture, Raggamuffin as well as her break-out hit song Toast.

The 21-year-old is signed to Promised Land/RCA.