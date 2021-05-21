Konchuz does ode to females

Up-and-coming artiste Konchuz is bringing a word of encouragement for women with the track Love Like Fire .

“It's not so much about the 'hope' for me, but hope for the women of the world in this time to know themselves enough to love themselves and embrace their trueness by staying pure,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

The track, released on April 9, is featured on the Elusive Riddim and is produced by New Sounds Production. It is also part of his 21-track Rekonztruct Mixtape.

The Lewisville High School alumnus is happy with the reception of Love Like Fire.

“I've chosen to not expect but to accept the amazing fulfilling feedback from people who have been continuously commenting on the refreshing sound and style of the track,” he said.

An accompanying music video for the track is expected to drop later this month.

In the game for the past six years, Konchuz (given name Ferron Lewis) has made a name for himself with uplifting and enlightening music. His past releases include Firm Inna Life, When It Rains, and Sudden Destruction.

He is pleased with the overall reception of the Rekonztruct Mixtape.

“The feedback has been tremendous within the first week when it released in March it reached over 1,200 views on YouTube in less than a week which is my first content to ever reach that pinnacle in such a short time likewise was leading to over 1,000 plays on Audiomack in less than a month as well,” he told the Observer.

Konchuz is gearing up to release other projects.

“As the rest of the year goes on and moving forward, I'll be fully and effectively working on my debut album to be officially ready early next year. It will be produced by myself and some well-known producers in the French circuit,” he said.