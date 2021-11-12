Kruziano sets sights on Jamaica

A lifelong admirer of Jamaican culture, Kruziano is looking for some love in return from dancehall fans with Close I's , his latest song, which was released in October.

The United States Virgin Islands artiste has soaked up the sounds of Vybz Kartel, Mavado and Super Cat in his native St Croix. Now, he wants to make a mark on their turf.

“That would definitely be a big deal. We grew up on Jamaican culture and we love music generally. But yeah, getting a hit in Jamaica would mean the world to me,” Kruziano told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

Close I's is a jab at persons perceived to be close friends but end up being deceivers. It is produced by Claudell “Delibanger” Monsanto, who hails from St Thomas in the USVirgin Islands.

It is the 24-year-old Kruziano's third crack at dancehall. His previous efforts are Love it or Hate It and One by One which enjoyed steady rotation throughout the USVI.

Though he and other home-grown dancehall/reggae acts get their share of airplay, it is Jamaican artistes who dominate the airwaves in St Croix and St Thomas where the music has its biggest following in the cluster of islands. The playlists of radio stations like 1 95 FM The People's Station and 103.5 FM are big on contemporary and old-school dancehall.

“They play dancehall all day, so that's why I'm so influenced by the music and Jamaican culture,” said Kruziano.

Born Orlando Melendez Jr, Kruziano has Puerto Rican heritage and is also drawn to the percussive sounds of Latin America. He is part of a contingent of dancehall/reggae acts to emerge from the USVI in the last decade, the best known being the Midnite band and singer Pressure Buss Pipe who had a big hit in Jamaica 14 years ago with Love And Affection.

Kruziano, who has collaborated with Pressure Buss Pipe on Want You, a reggaeton song, plans to step up promotion for Close I's in Jamaica heading into Christmas.

“We going all out, you know. We really want things to work out,” he said.