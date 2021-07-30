Kyodi soars to the top

New Dancehall sensation Kyodi is cementing his name in the dancehall space with his hit single When Mi Nice . Released September 2020, the song is co-produced by Jag One Productions and Gold Up Music. It is distributed by 21st Hapilos Digital Distribution.

“A long time mi a put in the work so now we reaping; it's a blessing. Big up my team, straight teamwork makes the dream work. There is a lot more work to be done so I will continue work hard for my fans, my family and my community who first embraced my talent,” he said.

“Big up to corporate Jamaica who have also been reaching out. I recently did a commercial for BIP[and] I'm in talks with a few more top corporate brands; time will reveal them,” he continued.

Earlier this week When Mi Nice dethroned Rytikal's hit song Chosen from the number one spot on the weekly Hapilos Digital Sales Chart.

The deejay held a star-studded birthday party a week ago which saw the likes of the 'Grammy Kid' Koffee, dancehall sensations Iwaata, Yaksta, Nation Boss, and 10Tick.

A former student of Kingston College and Excelsior High School, Kyodi hails from the Mannings Hill Road community in St Andrew. He is part of Aidonia's 4th Genna music camp.

His other songs include Loyalty Strong, Oh No, Go Hard or Don't Go, The Youth Dem A Winner, and Memba You Pass.