Lit Summer series set for August 7

Lit Summer series set for August 7Friday, July 30, 2021
|
BY KEVIN JACKSON
|
AS is the case for most event promoters, the novel coronavirus pandemic has dealt a severe blow to the organisers of 'Lit: Same Flame'. The event, however, makes a return next Saturday, August 7, at the Footprints Café, Belmont Road in New Kingston.
“We usually host our events in February and October of each year. However, due to the pandemic, we missed two stagings. We decided to do a summer party to keep our patrons engaged and entertained,” explained Zayne Hull, co-founder of BONZ Entertainment, promoters of Lit: Same Flame.
Dubbed the Lit Summer Series: Independence Weekend Par, the event is scheduled to kick off at 2:00 pm and will run until 7:00 pm. In a move to encourage patrons to come out early before the start of the islandwide curfew at 8:00 pm, the promoters have introduced a two-for-one entry for females before 5:00 pm.
According to Hull, COVID-19 protocols as outlined by the Government will be enforced.
“We will be working with all Government protocols. Patrons will be required to wear masks upon entry and there will be sanitisation and temperature checks,” said Hull.
He promised patrons a good time.
“We will definitely have a good vibe and entertainment, as usual. Although this is not our main event, we intend to deliver the same high energy and fun.”
Music will be provided by A-Team and DJ Romziinova.
The other members of BONZ Entertainment are Darren Rattray, Akeem Hines, Odean Bernard, Monique Grant, Okeen Blanford, Adrian Samuda and Ricardo Horridge.
The last staging of Lit was held in February 2020 at Park Boulevard's rooftop car park in New Kingston.
