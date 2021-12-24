Macka makes case for windscreen boys

Macka Diamond is hailing a programme, Windscreen Wiper Intervention Initiative, which sees young boys taught a skill to develop in them pride in a place in society.

“We all know some of these windscreen wiper boys and young men can be disrespectful; nonetheless, they are trying to earn a living. So whenever they clean my windscreen I give them a change [money]. Most of them that I come across are courteous, and I believe some just don't know better. Whenever it's Christmas I add something extra, because they too may want something special to buy, like a pair of sneakers. Added to this is that, some of wipers have small brothers and sisters that they care for,” she said.

On November 1, some 14 young men from Kingston communities graduated from programme. They were exposed to sessions on civics, conflict management, family life management, and career development.

The programme, which is a collaborative effort of HEART/NSTA Trust; National Service Corps Programme; the Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment (HOPE) Programme; the Jamaica Constabulary Force; and the private sector, focused on training and mentorship of unattached young men who found employment wiping windscreens across the Corporate Area.

The trainees will continue in a programme at HEART, which will help them to matriculate in their skill area of choice.

Macka Diamond believes the intervention programme may save many lives, as these youth can easily turn to crime.

Musically, Macka Diamond said she has plans for the new year. She will be releasing the accompanying music video for song Big Woman vs Yung Gyal.

“I shoot a video for the song already, but I am not satisfied with the quality. So, I am promising my fans that this new video will première January 12 on my birthday. This is a well- loved song by the big women and the younger ones. The lyrics are entertaining, so the song is not taken by young or old as an offence,” she said.

“The song was recorded at Shadyville Studio, Dunrobin, in Kingston, where Macka Diamond has recorded most of her songs. It is on the Dear Dream imprint. I remember playing the rhythm and coming up with the lines: “Woman versus yung gyal” which my engineer loved. So I got the vibes and within minutes the song was complete,” she said.

“My fan base spreads mainly over in UK, US, Canada, Costa Rica, South Africa, the Caribbean.

The deejay, born Charmaine Munroe, resides in Portmore, St Catherine.

Her big breakthrough came with her 2004 Bun Him featuring Blacker. Other songs include Dun Already, Hoolo Hoop, and Cow Foot.

She has published four books including Bun Him (Part 1 and 2)and currently plays the role of nurse in an independent movie titled 3 to 11, set to premier February 5, 2022.