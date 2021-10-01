Magnum choses 16 for contest

SIXTEEN contestants are slated to compete for the 'Magnum Top Performa' title. The announcement was made through a series of Instagram Live on Magnum Tonic Wine, Romeich Entertainment, Dear Dream, The Tropix and Rokin Entertainment's IG pages, among others.

Top Performa is a lyrical face-off competition spearheaded by Magnum and endorsed by entertainment manager Romeich Major. The competition aims to give emerging artistes a platform to showcase their talents.

“Well, we got flooded wid so many entries that wi just made the decision to change it from twelve to sixteen. I believe dat this will push the contestants to go even harder and it will definitely add some fire to di competition. Overall, I'm really pleased with the finalists, and I'll just advise the viewers to mek sure dem tune in to di show and vote!” said Major.

The final 16 are D'Molly, Shaye Calibra, Formula, King Calie, Kurry Stain, Panasoniq, Romeii, Deana-Can, G Vybz, Kriz Kapital, Jase, Kyash D, Ty Talented, Prince Saj, Brawlin, and Tatik. Contestants were selected based on creativity, flow, originality, and the ability to use Magnum's tagline, 'Magnum Anytime, Anywhere' in their entries.

At the end of the competition, the winner will walk away with $1,000,000 and a music video and song, produced by Romeich Entertainment. The second-place winner will receive $300,000 and a feature on a compilation rhythm from Romeich Entertainment, while the semi-final runners-up will receive $100,000 each.

Regional marketing manager for Magnum, Kamal Powell, made it clear to the contestants that the money is theirs for the taking.

“The last few days were very hectic, but we persevered and selected the final 16 contestants which wasn't an easy decision. I want to take this opportunity to thank all the participants who submitted their entries and good luck to those who are selected to compete. Contestants here it is, a suitcase full of cash we want you to show us why you deserve to be the next Top Performa… and to our viewers ensure you tune in to the competition and vote for your favourite Performa. Stay tuned to our IG page @magnumtonicwine and our website Magnumhub.tv for show details,” Powell explained.