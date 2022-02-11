Manofficial does ode to Brooklyn

One of New York's boroughs, Brooklyn, is home to several Caribbean nationals, including Jamaicans.

Trinidadian dancehall artiste Manofficial has paid tribute to his nine-year-old residence with the song Brooklyn Bad, produced by Kisko Hype and Gaza Prince.

“Living in Brooklyn and going through everyday life was what inspired the song. Brooklyn has been my home for the past nine years, so if you're from Brooklyn, you can relate to the song,” Manofficial shared.

With his thick patois accent, Manofficial could easily be mistaken for a Jamaican.

“Jamaican culture is very big in Trinidad where I'm from and also in Brooklyn, so that's where my use of the Jamaican patois came from,” he added.

Manofficial, who is also a producer, engineer, songwriter and a disc jockey, said his love and appreciation for music began while he played the drums in church.

Although he is yet to work with any Jamaican producers, Manofficial (real name Kareem Dorset) hopes to change that soon.

In recent years, there has been a thriving dancehall scene in Trinidad, with the likes of Prince Swanny, Toppy Boss, Medz Boss, Boy Boy, Jahllano, Plumpy Boss, and Rondo among its leading names.

— Kevin Jackson