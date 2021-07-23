Marcellus cries for the poor

Marcellus cries for the poorFriday, July 23, 2021
EMERGING deejay Marcellus says he is no stranger to poverty. According to him, he witnesses its effects every day.
“It's impossible not to think about the poor; they are ones who usually face the hardships in life. So, if there is a price increase, they are the ones who feel it more,” he told the Jamaica Observer. “I have seen the suffering of the poor, many of whom are crying for a better life because they want to be safe from the guns.”
Marcellus's latest project, The Poor Cry, is slated to be released in August on his Marcellus Music label. He anticipates a favourable response.
Born in Duhaney Park, Kingston, Marcellus (given name Raymond Fortella) attended Dinthill Technical High in St Catherine. He relocated to Central Village in Spanish Town where he currently resides.
He recorded his first song, All I Need, in 2006. His other songs include O ne Day, Cold and Heartless, Life, and Desire.
