Mardix Cn gets 'Reality Check'Friday, November 12, 2021
|
BY KEDIESHA PERRY
|
Emerging dancehall singjay Mardix Cn hopes that his song Reality Check will be his winning musical ticket.
“I hope that it will continue to spread across the country and also international,” he told the Jamaica Observer.
Released on October 26, the track was produced by Nickamar Musiq.
Mardix Cn, whose given name is Omar Dixon, further hopes that the relatability of the track's lyrics will be even more reason for it to be well received.
“The song highlights current situations among individuals who seem to form a bond over a period of time. While each person gains success, there seems to be division, strife and hate developed against each other. It further points out that if you have this mindset, it's best not to communicate with me or check on my well-being,” he said.
In the short time since its release, the track is already gaining steady traction and has been getting rave reviews, especially on the accompanying music video. Directed by Saii Media, the visuals were shot in Trelawny and Mandeville in Manchester.
“The feedback for the track is much appreciated so far and the song is touching those who have recently discovered it. Overall, my music is always something new and fresh to the ears and diverse in sound and word play. People always gravitate to a new track whenever it drops,” Mardix Cn said.
Mardix Cn is a past student of Albert Town High School in Trelawny. He realised his passion for music as early as 13 years old.
The singjay, who has been in the game for seven years, is also known for Sincerely, Young Millionaire, Bad To Di Bone, and Money Mogul.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy