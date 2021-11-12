Mardix Cn gets 'Reality Check'

Emerging dancehall singjay Mardix Cn hopes that his song Reality Check will be his winning musical ticket.

“I hope that it will continue to spread across the country and also international,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Released on October 26, the track was produced by Nickamar Musiq.

Mardix Cn, whose given name is Omar Dixon, further hopes that the relatability of the track's lyrics will be even more reason for it to be well received.

“The song highlights current situations among individuals who seem to form a bond over a period of time. While each person gains success, there seems to be division, strife and hate developed against each other. It further points out that if you have this mindset, it's best not to communicate with me or check on my well-being,” he said.

In the short time since its release, the track is already gaining steady traction and has been getting rave reviews, especially on the accompanying music video. Directed by Saii Media, the visuals were shot in Trelawny and Mandeville in Manchester.

“The feedback for the track is much appreciated so far and the song is touching those who have recently discovered it. Overall, my music is always something new and fresh to the ears and diverse in sound and word play. People always gravitate to a new track whenever it drops,” Mardix Cn said.

Mardix Cn is a past student of Albert Town High School in Trelawny. He realised his passion for music as early as 13 years old.

The singjay, who has been in the game for seven years, is also known for Sincerely, Young Millionaire, Bad To Di Bone, and Money Mogul.