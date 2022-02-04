Marksman takes aim

SIXTH form Frome Technical Highstudent Oswayne “Marksman” Marks feels he has a handle on balancing schoolwork and music.

“I don't have a problem juggling school and doing music because I have good time management skills... I am planning on attending medical school,” he told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

The 17-year-old is on a musical high, due to social media, with Verified Choppa 2. The song has exploded on TikTok over the past few weeks.

“I was at school and had a free period and I heard the rhythm and the idea for the song just clicked. I wasn't even sure what I was going to write about, but then the first line came in and everything just clicked,” said Marksman.

“Before I posted a video of the song on YouTube, I posted it on TikTok and it blew up. I am not surprised that it has become popular. I think I knew that this song was going to get big. I put a lot of effort into it,” Marksman continued.

Co-produced by Steel Chest of Outta Space Records and Ravazz Entertainment, Verified Choppa 2 was released recently.

“I've gotten a lot of exposure and opportunities have been coming my way. Producers have been reaching out wanting to collaborate. It has opened a lot of doors for me,” he said.

He added, “You can't know when a song will take off. It's just what the people want to hear at that particular time.”

Marksman is from James Hill district in Whithorn, Westmoreland. He said his mother and friends encouraged him to do music.

“I always had a passion for music and I have always been writing songs even in school when I am doing my projects. The community that I am from supports me because they knew music had always been my interest,” said Marksman.

“I'd like to be a household name in music and pursue different genres of music. Although I do raunchy and fun lyrics, I am a versatile artiste,” he added.