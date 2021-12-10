Prime time

JAMAICAN writer Marlon James is again in the news.

The Man Booker Prize winner has inked a deal with American cable television giant HBO for the series Get Millie Back.

The six-part series follows ex-Scotland Yard detective Millie-Jean Black, who returns to Kingston to work in the missing persons branch and soon finds herself entangled in a web of personal and professional matters.

The Jamaica Observer understands that Get Millie Black explores the themes including the legacy of racism, slavery, sexuality, classism, and cycles of trauma in the post-colonial landscape of Britain and Jamaica, told through the eyes of Millie – a girl of Jamaican and British stock.

Filming is set to start in 2022 in the UK and Jamaica.

“My mother was one of the first policewomen in Jamaica to make detective,” James said. “Storytelling has always struck me first and foremost as a mystery to be solved — which I'm sure I got from her. Millie, from the second she appeared in my imagination, was a brilliant, mercurial, hilarious, unpredictable force of nature; someone who was always there, just waiting for her story to be told. I didn't create her, I found her,” James told the online media outlet deadline.com.

This is the first television series from James, who wrote Black Leopard, Red Wolf and The Book of Night Women, which is also in development for a film. He will write and executive produce.

James and the project are being welcomed by Francesca Orsi, executive vice-president for programming at HBO; Caroline Hollick, head of Channel 4 Drama, and Motive Pictures CEO Simon Maxwell in interviews with deadline.com.

“With Get Millie Black, Marlon James has achieved the extraordinary, invigorating noir storytelling by bringing it to his native Jamaica through a dazzling mosaic of shifting perspectives. He is one of the most prolific and imaginative authors of our time and we're honored that he has entrusted HBO with this thrilling and deeply personal story, “ said Orsi.

“Marlon James is one of the literary superstars of our generation and to be able to greenlight his first original drama series is nothing short of a total privilege. Get Millie Black is every bit the smart, bold and complex piece of storytelling that you would expect from Marlon, it's a tale that digs deep into identity and belonging but it's one that is firmly at home on Channel 4 and embodies everything that our drama should be about. The scripts are utterly enthralling, Millie came to us already living and breathing on the page and I can't wait to see her step off of it and captivate audiences on screen,” added Hollick.

“Marlon James has set the literary world on fire with his novels, and we're so proud to be producing his first original work for the screen. With Get Millie Black, he's created a noir tour-de-force, an unrelenting, uncompromising ride through the Anglo-Jamaican underworld that will grip and entertain whilst shining a light into the darkest recesses of our post-colonial legacy. We can't wait for audiences to meet Millie Black; she's found her perfect home on Channel 4 and HBO,” Maxwell is quoted as telling deadline.com.