SOJA's Ja link

CORNWALL College alumnus Niko Marzouca is happy to have been a part of SOJA's Grammy-winning album Beauty in the Silence. The album won the Best Reggae Album trophy from a field of six nominees at the 64th Grammy Awards on Sunday.

“I have been fortunate to participate on several Grammy-winning projects as an engineer, including Damian Marley's Welcome to Jamrock (2006), Stephen Marley's Mind Control (2008), Stephen Marley's Revelation: The Root of Life (2012), and Morgan Heritage's Strictly Roots (2016). This year's win was very special to me; however, this was my first Grammy as a producer,” Marzouca, 43, told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

Marzouca, whose father is Jamaican, was born in Florida but he relocated to Montego Bay where he attended Cornwall College.

He said he has been working with SOJA since 2014.

“I have really enjoyed working with SOJA over the years. They are very passionate about what they do, and truly love and respect reggae music,” said Marzouca.

“My involvement in this album started all the way back at the recording stage. The band brought Robert Marks, a fellow producer and mix engineer and me to Haunted Hollow, Dave Matthews' studio in Virginia. We spent a week with the band laying down tracks. Then in the following months, we worked on the production and mixes for several of the songs back at my home studio in Florida.

“I first worked with SOJA back in 2014. My good friend Supa Dups (Jamaican music producer) was producing their Grammy-nominated album Amid the Noise and Haste and brought me in to mix the album. It was an amazing experience. I really love working with Dups, he's one of the best producers I know. His drums are amazing. A few years later I reconnected with the band to work on Beauty in the Silence. For this project, I collaborated with Robert Marks. He has worked on countless hit records with artistes such as Ludacris, Nas, TI, and Eminem. Robert and I were given the opportunity to produce on this album, which was a great experience,” he continued.

Aside from working with SOJA, Marzouca has engineer credits on several hits including Twerk by City Girls featuring Cardi B, which has been certified platinum in the United States, All Over the Place by British rapper KSI, Mala Santa by singer Becky G, TA13OO by rapper Denzel Curry, Lenny Kravitz, Julio Iglesias, Enrique Iglesias, Mobb Deep as well as albums by Protoje, Lila Iké, and Jaz Elise.

Marzouca's very first project was with rapper Raekwon of the popular Wu-Tang Clan.

“My first real session, I recorded Raekwon of Wu-Tang Clan on analogue tape. I was so nervous; I must've erased his vocal five times in a row. He nearly killed me,” he said jokingly.

He shared how he got involved in music.

“After high school, my mom encouraged me to get professional training in music, so I moved to Orlando, Florida, where I attended Full Sail University where I graduated with an Associates in Recording Arts. My first job after college was at Circle House Studio in Miami, Inner Circle's studio. They gave me an opportunity to learn the ropes. I actually lived at the studio as an intern, and eventually became head engineer. Artistes like Erykah Badu and Mobb Deep would request me to work on their sessions. By age 20, I never went out to dances or clubs, I was deep in the trenches learning the craft as a recording engineer,” he said.

Asked what he enjoyed most about the creative process, Marzouca said, “Honestly, it's a dream come true getting to work with artistes I looked up to back when I was a DJ playing their records. I love the collaboration process, getting people in the room together who all have something to bring to the table, and then figuring out how to make each part shine.”

He shared what defines his sound as a producer and engineer.

“I believe my experience as a mixer gives me an advantage sonically. I'm known for the clarity of my vocals, and I know how to make space for each instrument to be heard. I come from a diverse background, and I think that gives me a unique perspective on life as well as music. I spent half of my early years in my mother's hometown of Nashville, and the other half in Montego Bay, so I am familiar with all genres from country, to reggae to hip hop and everything in between. I enjoy finding ways to fuse aspects of different genres to come up with something new and different.”

Marzouca worked his way up from an early age flexing his musical muscles.

“I loved music from an early age. As a teenager, I started out as a selector in Montego Bay. While attending Cornwall College, I would sell guineps and save my lunch money to buy vinyl 45 rpm from Clappers Record shop in Parade. My sound system played all over Salt Spring, Norwood, Salem, and Pitfour,” he added.

Marzouca currently resides in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

“It would be incredible to one day have my own label where I can handpick and sign artistes from all different backgrounds. I'd love to see more collaboration across genres,” said Marzouca.