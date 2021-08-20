Max Element shares life experiences

Max Element shares life experiencesFriday, August 20, 2021
|
BY KEVIN JACKSON
|
Deejay Max Element chronicles his musical journey and life experiences on his latest single My Life. The song, produced by Andre White of AR-15 Records, was released last month.
“My Life was inspired by my real-life experience with music and reality in one. It tells of how goals and ambition will drive anyone to not give up on their dreams,” Max Element told Jamaica Observer's Splash.
He said the song's lyrical content is relatable and this has resulted in people commenting positively on social media platforms.
“I'm getting tremendous feedback. Alot of positive comments and encouragement to never give up. The energy is awesome and inspiring at the same time,” he said.
Max Element, whose given name is Clement Smith, began pursuing a career in music twelve years ago. He is known for songs including Heartbreaker, Wash Cook and Clean, and Pound a Carrot.
“My musical journey has been a struggle doing things independently without financial backing, but through hard work and determination I know it will pay off,” he said.
He continued: “I bring my view to the world in a lyrical and melodic format, while tying in certain topics rarely or never spoken of in music. I'm not saying I'm better than anyone but I guarantee a difference than what is accumulative out there.”
Max Element has worked with producers including CJ The Chemist, GI Production, Xavier Zion Records, Black Spyder, Uprising Records, and others.
The deejay is from the West Kingston community of Hannah Town. He says international recognition and using his platform to help others are among his major objectives.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy