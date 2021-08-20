Max Element shares life experiences

Deejay Max Element chronicles his musical journey and life experiences on his latest single My Life. The song, produced by Andre White of AR-15 Records, was released last month.

“My Life was inspired by my real-life experience with music and reality in one. It tells of how goals and ambition will drive anyone to not give up on their dreams,” Max Element told Jamaica Observer's Splash.

He said the song's lyrical content is relatable and this has resulted in people commenting positively on social media platforms.

“I'm getting tremendous feedback. Alot of positive comments and encouragement to never give up. The energy is awesome and inspiring at the same time,” he said.

Max Element, whose given name is Clement Smith, began pursuing a career in music twelve years ago. He is known for songs including Heartbreaker, Wash Cook and Clean, and Pound a Carrot.

“My musical journey has been a struggle doing things independently without financial backing, but through hard work and determination I know it will pay off,” he said.

He continued: “I bring my view to the world in a lyrical and melodic format, while tying in certain topics rarely or never spoken of in music. I'm not saying I'm better than anyone but I guarantee a difference than what is accumulative out there.”

Max Element has worked with producers including CJ The Chemist, GI Production, Xavier Zion Records, Black Spyder, Uprising Records, and others.

The deejay is from the West Kingston community of Hannah Town. He says international recognition and using his platform to help others are among his major objectives.