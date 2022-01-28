Mental Freedom Showcase tonight

Mental Freedom Showcase tonightFriday, January 28, 2022
BY HOWARD CAMPBELL
Some of the artistes featured on New York Entertainment LLC's Mental Freedom rhythm project will be in action tonight, Friday, January 28, at the Mental Freedom Showcase.
Scheduled to be held at the Triple 7 Chill Spot Bar and Grill in Comfort, Manchester, the event will be hosted by Sassy Diva and broadcast live on HYPE-TV.
Among those billed to perform are Sophia Squire, Utan Green, Guidance, Balance Man, Singer Heights, Mexi Kaano and Dinho.
“We're putting on this event to boost the promotion of the project by showcasing the artistes who are on the rhythm. This is the first in a series of events that we plan to stage to promote the artistes that we are working with,” said Wayne Gordon of New York Entertainment LLC.
The Mental Freedom rhythm was released late last year.
“I'm very pleased with the feedback that I am getting about this project. It's receiving a lot of support from deejays in various parts of the world including Jamaica, the US and Europe,” said Gordon.
Some of the songs featured on the project include Believe by Singer Heights, Set Your Mind Free by Guidance, Give Jah the Praise by Utan Green and Sophia Squire, and Nuh Man by Balance.
— Kevin Jackson
