MM-TREYMUSIC, CRbomb collab on Real Chop Chop

As a teenager Garth Ricketts harboured dreams of being a part of the music industry. He now makes his debut as a music producer with the release of Real Chop Chop by dancehall artiste CRbomb.

Real Chop Chop was released earlier this month via Ricketts's MM-TREYMUSIC label.

“I have always loved music from I was born. During my teenage years, I dreamt of being part of the music industry. I was never blessed with a singing voice; however, I have two brothers who operate within the music industry. One is a radio disc jockey (Andrew Ricketts aka DJ Bellaz Chop Chop Boss) and the other is Calvin Ricketts (aka CRbomb).”

Said Ricketts, “CRbomb is ready to detonate and explode on the local dancehall scene. He is a real talent, and this is something I have always known.”

Real Chop Chop speaks about the everyday hustle of the average Jamaican and the great feeling of accomplishment gained from the rewards of hard work.

“The song has been released on all digital platforms, and it has been getting rotation from radio stations in Jamaica and the Caribbean,” said Ricketts.

Ricketts who is from Mandeville in Manchester now resides in New Jersey. He has been involved in music for the past five years. Two years ago he started MM-TREYMUSIC.

“I started MM-TREYMUSIC as a means of connecting the international experience with our rich Jamaican culture. I hope to achieve greatness in music, while setting new standards in the music industry,” said Ricketts.

— Kevin Jackson