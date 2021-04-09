Monie calls for end to female killings

Following national outrage at the gruesome murder of Khanice Jackson, up-and-coming deejay Monie hopes his latest single, Queen, will encourage better treatment for women.

“I hope it will influence a decrease in crime against women. Queen is a single that shows appreciation of females as they play a pivotal role in society. Take Jamaica as the prime example, we have a lot of single parent households, most times with a single mother. It is the role of these mothers to shape the minds of their children to be the leaders of tomorrow and for that alone we have to acknowledge and respect women for the role they play in making sure we all have a future,” the 23-year-old, whose given name is Jemone Samuels, told the Jamaica Observer.

Released on January 29, the track is a joint production between Solid Music Group and Rose Entertainment.

It is reported that Jackson, a 20-year-old accounting clerk of Manchester Avenue, Independence City, in Portmore, was recently abducted at a bus stop after she left home for work about 8:00 am.

Residents stumbled upon the body at the Portmore Fishing Village in St Catherine and summoned the police. A 50-year-old man in police custody in relation to the murder confessed to the crime.

Monie is also calling for more artistes to release positive tracks.

“Artistes should strive to release inspiring music as much as possible. Inspiring music has more shelf life and can increase the stay of any artiste especially in the dancehall/reggae industry. However, I would caution artistes about just making music because of what's happening right now. You need the right inspiration to deliver a proper hit, so just sing what you feel,” he said.

One of the founding members of Solid Music Group, Monie has been working with the label since 2018.

“The label was established by Oshane “Mack 10” McLean and Solar Dre in an effort to facilitate my career growth along with my labelmate 'Darka-1'. Since 2018, Upright Rose Entertainment joined forces with Solid Music Group to charter a positive course for my career,” he added.

Some of his past singles include G40, Top Model, Christopher Coke and Cinema which features Ananymous Kid.