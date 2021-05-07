More Blessings for Miss Chin

SINCE her baptism and conversion to Christianity four months ago, former dancehall deejay Miss Chin has released her first single titled Blessings .

“ Blessings was recorded in 2012; a period when there was a lot of problems in my life, so when I got the rhythm which had a gospel sound I just wanted to do something for God. The song is being played on several gospel stations throughout Jamaica,” Miss Chin, who is in her late 30s, told the Jamaica Observer.

“The story surrounding this song is amazing. It (the song) is talking about God. I am telling jealous people to leave me because God has favoured me. I have been through a lot. If it wasn't for God I would not be saved,” she continued.

Released in February, Blessings is on the Outfytt Records.

Miss Chin, whose real name is Yanique Shim, was baptised by Pastor Jeffery Shuttleworth and attends the Tarrant Baptist Church on Molynes Road in Kingston.

“You can tell the world Miss Chin is a new person. My sins have been washed away and now I am happy serving the Lord,” she said.

She said none of her friends has forsaken her due to her new spiritual journey.

“Many are glad for my determination in serving the Lord,” she said.

Born in Spanish Town, St Catherine, she said always had a passion for music.

In 2010, Miss Chin won Jagra Poster Girl Competition and became their calendar girl for the months of January and February. She was first-runner up in Gaza Talent Search contest in Portmore, St Catherine, in 2010.

She recorded her first song in 2012, Girl Pon Di Side, on the JR (Junior Reid) Production label.

“This was just a matie song to be in the mix with Lady Saw and Tifa songs at the time. But, one of my biggest break came about two years ago with Nah Mad Ova No Man, a counteraction to Munga Honorable, Nah Mad (Ova Nuh Gyal),” said Chin, who has a teenage daughter for deejay Kiprich.

“Back then it was all about the hype and excitement which made me feel like I had everything. But, deep down I always had this feeling, something was missing from my life. In the closing days of my dancehall life, I was going through a series of problems; being back and forth to hospital. A series of tests and yet doctors could not find out what was wrong. I knew God alone could heal me so I prayed for deliverance and this came sooner than I thought,” said continued.