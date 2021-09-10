Mr Peppa presses on despite loss

Mr Peppa is pressing forward despite losing his mom, Alice Johnson, who passed away from cardiac arrest at the Kingston Public Hospital in August.

The deejay recently released the video for his single titled Nah Worry.

The video — shot at several scenic locations in Corporate Area, including Temple Hall, Jacks Hill and New Kingston — was directed by Hakeem Simmonds of Dream X Production.

“This is a feel-good song. There are a lot of hot girls and flossing going on; it's a high energy video. Since we dropped the video, it has received a lot of rotation. It is also getting strong support from my fans on social media. The YouTube hits are increasing daily,” he said.

Nah Worry is produced by Natty King and released on his Wellowell Production imprint in March.

Mr Peppa is also promoting a six-track EP titled #Peppadem, which features songs including Fire Pon Di Beat featuring Kabaka Pyramid, Best Love featuring Quraig Voicemail, and Boast featuring Gaado.

#Peppadem features production work from several popular music producers, including Anju Blaxx, Keely Keys, Tip Gad & Roger, and Makonnen aka SpaceAgeRasta.

“This EP was released late last year, and I'm getting a lot of positive feedback about it from DJs in Europe, the States, the UK and other parts of the world. It's an excellent project,” said Mr Peppa.

The entertainer recently dropped three new singles, Rich State on the Firesyde Music label, Any Weh We Go on the Bad Art imprint, and Champions League with Gaado, co-produced by Northern Intention Recordz and Jeff Chang Records.