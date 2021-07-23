Mr Peppa returns with Nuh Worry

MUCH hasn't been heard of Mr Peppa in recent times. The deejay — who dented the the charts in the early 2000s with songs, including Talk and Gangsta Guerilla — returns with Nah Worry.

Released in March, Nuh Worry is inspired by his mother who had fallen ill. It was only three years after his big international break that the recording artiste lost his brother, producer Wycliffe “Steely” Johnson, in 2009 and today, his ailing mother has evoked those same emotions. This proved to be the silver lining in a dark cloud. It became the motivational force that pushed the artiste to focus on his music throughout the pandemic. He is now seeing the fruits of his labour.

Nah Worry, produced by Wellowell Production and Nyah Bless Music, is an inspirational song that addresses the many challenges and setbacks we face throughout our lifetime. The song emphasises the need to stand firm, stay the course and continue to give thanks for our achievements.

“The passing of my brother was a very traumatic experience. I was inspired by his works and continue to use it to guide my musical steps. I have never really gotten over his passing and today with my mother gravely ill, it has reignited those emotions. This situation took me back to a dark place and as such I had to use music to escape,” said Mr Peppa.

Born Arael Jahzeel Walters in Kingston, Mr Peppa had a strong love and passion for music, particularly performing. Inspired early on by his mother, a natural singer, and oldest brother Steely, he was further compelled to pursue a career as an entertainer.

Mr Peppa has collaborated with acts including Bounty Killer, Mavado, and Wayne Marshall.

Said Mr Peppa: “When I got the call that my mother was ill it immediately brought me back to the place I was when I heard of my brother's passing. That's when it dawned on me that worrying doesn't help, instead I have to do my part. This inspired me to write the song Nah Worry.”