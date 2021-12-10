Musical tributes for 'Pee Wee'

SINGERS Judy Mowatt, Fred Locks, Tarrus Riley, and Sangie Davis were among several artistes who paid musical tribute to the late Dr Carlton “Pee Wee” Fraser, physician of Bob Marley and former Reggae Boyz doctor, at Kaya Herb House on Lady Musgrave Road in Kingston on Wednesday.

“The event was organised to celebrate the life and yeoman service that Dr Fraser gave to humanity. The tributes that were given were indicative of this,” Artiste Manager Bridgett Anderson told the Jamaica Observer.

“The occasion was a resounding success and was streamed live. All COVID-19 protocols were observed... The condolence book will be sent to the family next Friday,” she continued.

Hosted by the members of the 12 Tribes of Israel, the occasion also saw representatives of Jamaica's football fraternity and close friends in attendance.

Fraser died in a Florida hospital on Sunday, November 21, of COVID-19 complications. He was 74.

Singer/songwriter Anthony “Sangie” Davis in his presentation said he met Fraser in the late 1970s when the young doctor became a member of the 12 Tribes of Israel.

“He came from his studies in America, and was doing his internship at the University [Hospital] of the West Indies. He was an ardent footballer. At the time, the 12 Tribe of Israel had a football squad and he introduced a thing named rhythm training... he came with a scientific approach; it's not just run up and down and kick ball.... Helped everyone who came his way and it wasn't because of the financial rewards but the humanitarian spirit he had with him. Pee Wee was everybody closest friend,” said Davis, he said before performing a decent rendition of Jah is Good which he penned for Empress Akua.

Guitarist Earl “Chinna” Smith and the Binghistra Movement, percussionist Bongo Herman, saxophonist Oshane Love, and Roy Simpson, manager of the National Football Team, also lauded Fraser for his unselfish character.

Fraser's funeral service is planned for the Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on December 18.