Mykal Dymon is a survivor

While growing up in the district of Duanvale in Trelawny, Mykal Dymon said he was exposed to music through his father's sound system, Star Trek Sound. He used it to hone his skill as a performer.

“I was singing in church and at concerts. I also performed on Hague Agricultural Show in the parish, so I pretty much created that awareness for my talent within the community,” Mykal Dymon told the Jamaica Observer.

In 2014, Mykal Dymon entered and placed second in the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission's Big Stage competition. It was an accomplishment that gave his career the attention that he sought.

Today, Mykal Dymon is hoping that his latest single Survivor will connect with music audiences.

Produced by his management team Mystic Entertainment LLC, Survivor is a reflection of Mykal Dymon's journey.

“ Survivor was actually inspired by the experiences in my life while growing up. My musical journey has been one where I can honestly say it wasn't different from most up-and-coming artistes. There's been ups and downs, disappointments, discouragements and flat-out mistrust,” Dymon explained.

Born Michael Doman, Dymon's previous releases include How Mi Feel, and Nuh Pree Me.

He has worked with Hit Melody Records, Diamond Rush, Kushantiks Entertainment, and Jah Light House Empire among others.