N~A dares to be different

EMERGING dancehall artiste N~A says his ability to think outside of the box is what separates him from the pack. The entertainer is gearing up to release his latest single Not Alone.

Slated for release on Friday, August 27, Not Alone is produced by 7 Digits Records.

“As an artiste, I am bringing my own creativity, experience and style to the table. I have been doing music since the eighth grade, so it's been six years in total. The journey has been insightful and exhilarating,” N~A explained.

N~A, whose real name is Princeton Galloway, is originally from Clarendon. He currently resides in Texas.

He explained his unusal moniker, N~A.

“I wanted something that would fit me and my style. I didn't want to be placed in a box and limit myself to certain things knowing that I have the capability to do more. That's when N~A came to mind... 'Not Applicable'. I chose not to be applicable to anyone else but myself.”

He spoke about his latest single Not Alone.

“Consistency is key in anything that you do which brings me to my third single, Not Alone. The song will make you feel like you are not in certain situations by yourself while the video will show you the darker sides of the situations that people go through on a daily basis,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“The thought process for Not Alone was from my own lessons in life. It is the reality of life and I sing what I see and hear. Tough times are going to come and that's inevitable, but don't let those moments define you as a person. Conquer the situation and don't give in.”.

The video for Not Alone was shot in Texas by Fontane films and directed by N~A.

His previous releases are 7 Digits (produced by One Army Entertainment and released last November) and Absence (produced by 7 Digits Records and released in April).

— Kevin Jackson