Naomi is the StarGirl

SINGER/songwriter Naomi Cowan is beaming with delight from the reception to her second mixtape StarGirl.

“So far, I think more than anything, the feedback I've been getting is a lot of people have been saying, 'Wow, I really feel like I know you now. I feel your personality shining,' and that is the best feedback I could get. For me, authenticity is important. A good friend of mine reached out and said, 'You sound much older, you're singing about things you've never sang about before and there's a lot more honesty on there'…deejays have been reaching out to say 'Excellent work.' They've really been praising the musical diversity of it,” she told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

Released a week ago, the project consisted 33 tracks. Walshy Fire of Major Lazer is credited as executive producer.

Cowan said she has already exceeded her goals for the StarGirl mixtape.

“What I hoped to achieve from the project has already been achieved. The goal was to put it out there for people to enjoy so I am happy. That's what I am most happy about; we finished, we finished strong, and it sounds amazing and now we can get to share some of the moments behind the process. We are creating a whole different world around this project. If you go on my Instagram, you'll notice there's a theme in terms of the visuals and aesthetics. Walshy and I also have a lot of fun. We have these little videos and skits that are just playful, funny type of things; so I am satisfied. The ultimate hope has already been achieved,” she explained.

Her debut mixtape, Paradise Plum, was released in 2018.

The singer noted that the second mixtape features a wider range of genres.

“I describe it (the mixtape) as a musical journey because we start off with some old-school reggae and it goes into everything from pop to Afrobeat to dancehall. There's a track on there produced by Sean Paul's label which is Dutty Rock Productions. So, I have a wide variety of music on there and myself and Walshy really wanted the project to really give an idea as to who I am, and show my ability and diversity as an artiste,” Cowan told the Observer.

Cowan, who is in her 20s, launched her recording career in 2015 with the songs Naked and Prepare (Ye The Way). In 2017, she covered Things You Say You Love, the original being a big hit in 1967 for The Jamaicans, a rocksteady group, in which her father, Tommy Cowan, was a member. Her hit single Paradise Plum (2018) formed part of the 2019 Reggae Gold Album.