Neeclos glows with Infidelity

Neeclos, producer at Outlaw Entertainment, is basking in the success of one of his most recent projects — the Infidelity Riddim.

“We have been getting a lot of good feedback on the project. Fans are even asking if we'll be releasing any videos for the project,” the producer, whose given name is Nicholos Tracey, told the Jamaica Observer.

The project was made available on YouTube and Audiomack on October 31, 2021, but will make its debut on all other major platforms next month. Featured on the rhythm are Fiercee1, Kawyla Jay, Roxxie and Rolando Blake.

The Norman Manley High School past student added that he had been working on the rhythm from January 2020.

Since the formation of the record label in 2019, he says the uniformity of the Infidelity Riddim makes it different from anything he's ever worked on.

“All songs are geared/directed in one direction. As all song speak on the ups and down in relationships,” Neeclos explained.

Based in Boston, Massachusetts, United States, the producer focuses on creating music that can cater to a wide audience, while giving talented, young artistes opportunities that they may not have been afforded otherwise.

“Growing up, I had a lot of friends and family that created music and they were very good at it too. However, none of the producers that they were going to would take them seriously and at times, they were not able to get studio time. That's when it all come to me and I then partnered up with RB Records,” he continued.

Since inception, the label has released a host of projects such as the Badblood Riddim, as well as No Rubbers and Disaster by Giannii , Billie Jean featuring Rolando Blake, Kan Whyte, Joshyy, and Fiercee1.

— Kedeisha Perry