Neily Blnz shows Artwork

Neily Blnz shows ArtworkFriday, April 30, 2021
Deejay Neily Blnz released his six-track EP last year titled Artwork . The Connecticut-based entertainer is currently in the island doing the promotional rounds.
Today, he released the single Bad Clarks, while promoting another single Where I'm From.
“My biggest goal right now is to highlight the culture of the music. I am also aiming for a structure as far as getting the music out; I'm trying to show that music is an art. Mi waa bring feeling and emotion to inspire,” said Neily Blnz.
Originally from Bartons in St Catherine, he grew up in Seaview Gardens before migrating to New York and settling in Connecticut.
“I grew up learning things from the music. My uncle, who was an artiste by the name of Talking Chicken, greatly inspired me. When I came to America, I began freestyling to Beenie Man and Bounty Killer songs,” he shared.
He said the journey hasn't been a smooth ride.
“The journey take me to a road, a hard road. Doing music all by yourself, I learnt how to market my music, getting my music properly mixed and engineered while investing in my craft. I can be a bit overwhelming, but it's the drive and the motivation that keeps me going,” said Neily Blnz.
Having worked with One Motion Records, Many Movementz Entertainment and Perfectionist Music, he hopes to work with other production houses.
Twenty years ago, along with a business partner, he started Many Movementz Entertainment. After both severed ties, he got the label up and running again in 2018.
Working with K E M Production, he released his first official project Glue. Glue was a collaboration with Sassy, an up-and-coming female artiste.
A remix of Where I'm From featuring Anthony B is expected to be released at the end of May.
— Kevin Jackson
