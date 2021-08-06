Nervz keeps it true

Rising newcomer Nervz is quite upbeat about the success of his latest single Chappa Fi True . The song, which also features deejay Navaz, is dominating the local airwaves.

“The reception has been splendid. The fans really love the song and I am happy the way things are looking right now,” the Spanish Town-based deejay said.

Chappa Fi True is taken from Nervz's mixtape titled Street College. It was produced by Quantanium Records and released in June.

The official video for the song has more than 202,000 views since its upload to YouTube on June 18.

Nervz explained how the idea for Chappa Fi True came about.

“It was my Road Manager Kvsh who came up with the idea. He said we needed back a song like one of my previous songs, Money Call, because those type of songs grab the ears and the attention that we need from listeners,” said Nervz.

Nervz is hoping that Chappa Fi True will become the breakout song that he craves.

“I am bringing energy, the vibe and the facts. The journey has been a rough but memorable one and I have learnt so much over a short period of time,” the deejay explained.

Hailing from Spanish Town, Nervz has been making a name for himself on the underground circuit. His songs have been featured on numerous mixtapes.

Money Call and Polo Fi Days are among his previous releases.

Nervz (given name Michael Atkinson) said he is inspired by the talents of local and international acts. He has been working with Quantanium Records (best known for Jahmiel's chart-topping single Gain the World) in a bid to reach a larger audience with his work.

“I want my art and craft to reach the ears of the world. I want them to be appreciative of the music of Nervz,” he said.

— Kevin Jackson