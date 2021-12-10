No reopening of entertainment sector

Although the curfew measures will be relaxed, effective today, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sports Olivia “Babsy” Grange said there will be no reopening of the entertainment industry any time soon nor will there be a New Year's Eve concert at the downtown Kingston Waterfront.

Grange made the declaration to the Jamaica Observer's Splash yesterday.

Starting today, curfew hours will be extended an additional one hour from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am the following morning. On Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, Jamaicans are permitted to be outside until 1:00 am the following morning.

This is the second year that the downtown Kingston concert will be cancelled due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. The fireworks display, however, went on without spectators. The showcase is spearheaded by the Urban Development Corporation (UDC).

Over the years, in excess of 300,000 have gathered along the Kingston Waterfront and Ocho Rios Bay Beach in St Ann to witness the island's most stellar fireworks displays.

In an official statement last year, the UDC said it has been its gift to the nation and its way of celebrating continued national development. However, it is cognisant of the physical distancing and public gathering rules in place for public safety and, therefore, will not host the event this year at either of the usual venues.

Meanwhile, the entertainment industry remains dormant.

From July 1 to August 10, entertainment players were permitted to host events with up to 100 patrons, while large-scale events were only allowed once the Government, Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) gave the green light.

Up to yesterday, Jamaica recorded 91,601 cases of the coronavirus. There have been 2,416 fatalities. The positivity rate stands at 4.4 per cent.