No word on Toni-Ann and Khalia Hall

Up to press time there was no word out of San Juan, Puerto Rico, regarding the health and status of reigning Miss World Toni-Ann Singh and current Miss Jamaica World Khalia Hall following yesterday's postponement of the Miss World finals due to health concerns.

The Miss World organisation pulled the plug on the coronation ceremony mere hours before it was set to unfold after weeks of preparation and rehearsals.

Co-franchise holder for the Miss Jamaica World pageant Dahlia Harris — who is on the ground in San Juan — could not be reached for a comment, while her compatriot Weston Haughton, who did not make the trip to Puerto Rico, told the Jamaica Observer that he was not in a position to comment on the matter.

News reports have cited that as many as 17 persons associated with the pageant, including contestants and technical and support staff have tested positive for COVID-19. However, this has not been confirmed by the organisers.

In a statement, CEO of Miss World Julia Morley said the finals was being temporarily postponed due to health and safety interest of contestants, staff, crew and general public. The statement further read that after meeting with the virologists and medical experts hired to oversee the Miss World 2021 event and discussing with the Puerto Rico Health Department, the decision was taken to postpone the finale at the Puerto Rico Coliseum Jose Miguel Agrelot. It was further decided that the finals will be held within the next 90 days.

“We are very much looking forward to the return of our contestants, (who we have grown to know and love), to compete for the Miss World crown,” said Julia Morley, CEO of Miss World Ltd.