Notis drops heavyweight debut album

AFTER seven years of working on their debut album, Notis Heavyweight Rockaz is hoping that the project will launch them to the next level.

“I want the album to reach every household worldwide and to tour the world, spreading the message of joy and love,” Unga Barunga of the duo told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

Turned Heavyweight Rockaz was officially released on October 8. It was co-produced on the Notis Productions imprint by Barungo and Welsh Bass of Notis Heavyweight Rockaz, as well as Riff Raff.

The set contains nine tracks and one bonus track and features collabs with Vanessa Bongo, Bay-C, Ding Dong, and Jesse Royal.

Barunga said the collaboration was seamless, having had a longtime friendship with Welsh Bass.

“We have toured and worked in the studio together with a lot of artistes both locally and globally, which is a major part of our development as individuals and devotion as a collective. All of our experiences from our hometown country to Kingston, going to the same college, living the city life, have played out in this project along with adding our individual voice and musical taste,” he said.

Started in 2014, Notis Heavyweight Rockaz is a duo consisting of Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts graduates Wayne “Unga Barunga” Thompson and Jason “Welsh Bass” Welsh. They rose to prominence as producers with production such as The Diamond Socks rhythm and as opening acts on New Zealand reggae band Katchafire's US tour.

Their previous releases include We Are Builders, Raggy Road, and No Bad Dayz.

Welsh Bass said all songs on the album are unique in their way.

“All these songs came from a special place so they are all favourites, but the focus now is the single dancehall style,” he told the Observer.

Welsh Bass said the duo anticipates touring the world in coming years.