BussEarz Records's latest signee, singjay Nya Luv, makes her debut with the song Heartless .

Released on December 21, Heartless was inspired by the senseless killings that have been taking place.

“I saw a video with gruesome footage from all over the Caribbean including Jamaica in the media and that inspired Heartless. Most of the victims were attacked from behind and I wrote a song based on the emotion I felt,” said Nya Luv.

Nya Luv, whose real name is Tresan Higgins, is from the community of Dalvey in St Thomas. She shared how her interest in music began.

“Music began for me when I started knocking desks with teachers and my classmates, to performing at school functions and participating in social media challenges on Instagram. From there, I was invited to recording studios,” Nya Luv recalled.

With her aim to become a household name internationally (she also hopes to one day win music's biggest prize, the Grammy), Nya Luv has been sharpening her skills to take on the world.

She is quite upbeat about the reception to Heartless.

“The feedback has been tremendous. So far, we have more than 11,000 views on YouTube in less than three weeks,” said Nya Luv.

The dancehall artiste who says she wants to be as authentic to the music as best as she can, says being unique is her way of standing out in the crowded music scene.

— Kevin Jackson