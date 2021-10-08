Nylon has Strength of a Soldier

Two years after the release of her debut single Take It Slow , singer Nylon is back. She shows her musical growth on the reggae/R&B-infused Strength of a Soldier .

“At that time when I wrote the song, I was reflecting on my journey thus far and the experiences I have had in my life by never giving up on myself; and how I could use that to create something relatable and inspiring at the same time. Strength of a Soldier is very relatable to me because I used fragments of my life experiences to remind myself as well as the many people who hear the song that we are strong. We can make it through anything no matter what the circumstances may be, you can be resilient,” Nylon told the Jamaica Observer.

The Trelawny native recorded the song for Burn Out Records and it was released in June.

“I have been doing music professionally for almost three years. The journey has been amazing. All I can say is music is my life and I fall in love with it every day,” said Nylon.

Born Joseann Plummer, Nylon attended Albert Town Primary and later Albert Town High. Since emerging on the music scene in 2018 she has been under the guidance of “Jayce Burn Out” of Burn Out Records.

“I bring positivity, inspiration, feel-good and relatable music for the mind, body and soul. There are so many goals that I would like to accomplish which include hitting international charts and even winning a Grammy,” she added.