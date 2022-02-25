One Love concert in Manchester

The Comfort community of Manchester will come alive this evening with the staging of the first Bob Marley and Dennis Brown Reggae Month Tribute.

The event, promoted by US-based record label New York Entertainment LLC, is dubbed the One Love Jamboree.

The label's CEO Wayne Gordon said his company is staging the event to pay tribute to two of Jamaica's greatest reggae icons.

“We're putting on this event to pay tribute to two of Reggae's greatest artistes. Both Dennis Brown and Bob Marley have made a tremendous impact on the world with their music. Their works will never be forgotten,” said Gordon.

“New York Entertainment will be staging this event annually to honour them and share the Reggae Month vibes with the people in the parish of Manchester,” he continued.

The Bob Marley and Dennis Brown Tribute will take place at the Triple 7 Chill Spot Bar and Grill in Comfort, Manchester.

The event will feature several reggae and dancehall acts, including Lymie Murray, Utan Green, Sophia Squire, Guidance, Balance, Teesha Rain, Dinho, Mexi Kaano, I Treble, Sassy Ville, Nkosi, Sujae Kahani, Pharaoh Gad, Wezdum Fyah, Fyah Blaze and Valcure.

The backing band for the event will be the Mandeville-based Step by Step band. Recorded music will be provided by NY Movement. The MC will be DJ Phil. Showtime is 6:00 pm.

— KJ