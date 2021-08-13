One Love for Trejja Don

FORTY-FOUR years after the release of Bob Marley & The Wailers's One Love , emerging singjay Trejja Don has released a song of the same name. And, like Marley's, he expects his contribution to have the same impact.

“The song came to life really through my daughter, but we all know One Love represents what Bob Marley is about and so you could say it completes the song. The world knows about him and what he did for the country on a whole. I do have a high level of respect for Bob Marley,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“My song is all about teaching love, unity, ambition and self-belief. If you believe in yourself, you can do anything with love,” he added.

The singjay's song, produced by Invasion Productions, was released on May 28.

Trejja Don (given name Raheem Treasure) said the song has been well received since its debut.

“The feedback has been great, there's not really anything bad that you can say about this song. When you talk about love, it's easy if you go about it in the right way and I must say the promotion has been great in getting the message out there so the feedback is just the same,” he said.

In 1999, the British Broadcasting Corporation ( BBC) named Bob Marley's One Love as the Song of the Millennium.

Currently signed to Invasion Productions, Trejja Don's musical journey dates as far back as 2012.

“My journey has been up and down if I'm being honest but since the signing of my management contract with Invasion, I see where things are more organised and we are working as one team to achieve the dream,” he added.

The artiste has previously released singles such as Lifestyle, Global Badness, Start The Vibes and Chip Up.

The Brown's Town and Waterford High School past student also explained that he does not subscribe to one genre.

“My music is universal so I would say it's world music. Dancehall and reggae music are a big part of what I do in music, but we want to take music to levels of artistes such as Sean Paul or even bigger,” he said.

One Love is slated to be a breakthrough hit that could propel him towards that goal.

“The hope is to reach the world with the positive message within the song, so I see this song going places in a very big way; that's my aspiration for this track,” Trejja Don added.