One more for Boi-1da's wall

Producer Boi-1da has another platinum plaque after Run Me Dry, a song he produced by American R&B singer Bryson Tiller, was certified for sales of 1,000,000 in the United States.

The certification was announced on November 23 by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Run Me Dry was released in 2017 as the second single from Tiller's gold-selling album True to Self. It is co-written by Boi-1da and Allen Ritter.

In June 2017 when True to Self topped the Billboard 200 Albums Chart, Boi-1da spoke to this writer about collaborating with Tiller.

“Working on the album was dope. Bryson is a close friend of mine. Being number one is great. It's a great album from a great artiste,” he said.

Boi-1da is credited on several hits by some of R&B and hip hop's biggest names including Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Drake, Eminem, Jay-Z, Lana Del Rey, Kendrick Lamar, and Kanye West.

One of his most successful songs to date is Work by Rihanna, which has been certified for sales of more than 10 million globally (eight million in the United States).

Born Matthew Jehu Samuels, the 35-year-old Boi-1da is based in Toronto. Born in Kingston, he moved to Canada when he was three years-old.

Boi-1da is also an in-house producer for Drake's OVO Sound label. In 2015, he served as executive producer for the rapper's mixtape, If You're Reading This It's Too Late.

On Tuesday, two albums for which Boi-1da has production credits were nominated for Grammy Awards. They are The Off-Season by rapper J Cole and Donda by Kanye West.

He produced the tracks Hunger on Hillside and 95 South, featured on The Off-Season (nominated for Rap Album of The Year).

Donda is also nominated for Rap Album of The Year and Album of The Year.

For Donda, Boi-1da produced the tracks Ok Ok and Ok Ok Part 2, which features Shenseea.