Pamputtae goes for gold

Few things get Pamputtae's blood boiling like a man with a roving eye, especially those with little regard for a faithful woman. That topic inspired Heavy Gold Digga , her latest song which is produced by DJ Treasure.

The saucy singjay takes 'gyallis' to task on the single. Interestingly, she sees nothing wrong with women benefiting even when the relationship is compromised.

“Wi deh wid dem as a good woman, wi naah cheat, wi do all a di good things dem an' yuh a do bad things. Suh we as woman can have some fun to,” she said.

Having fun, according to Pamputtae, means capitalising monetarily from an unfaithful lover.

“A nuh sey wi a tek someone money, but if him naah move right, nuthin nuh wrong if a likkle thing gwaan,” she stated.

Pamputte, whose real name is Eveana Henry, believes many women stay with unfaithful men for material gain and because of their sexual prowess.

“Sometime di person have good vibes, an' mek yuh laugh. Di fun [sex] nice to,” she said.

Pamputtae has had experience with 'runaround' men. She became a mother at age 16, raised her child as a single parent, and recalls ending a relationship after discovering her partner had multiple lovers.

From Fletchers Land in west Kingston, she has been recording since 2005. Her breakout singles came a decade ago with dancehall favourites, Hottas and Goody Good.