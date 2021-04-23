Pepsi revs up campaign

RECORDING act Tessellated and Naomi Cowan, dancer Desha Ravers, Tanaania, and Shanice Allen are this faces of Pepsi-Cola Jamaica relaunched campaign JamaICAN 2.0 [Jamaica I Can].

“It was really awesome to be asked to participate in something representing such a well-known brand as Pepsi and our island Jamaica. I'm just lucky to have been born a Jamaican, our little island has a global influence which is so incredibly powerful and inspiring, so to be a part of the new campaign makes me proud,” said Tessellated.

The campaign seeks to make a greater connection with its customers by reminding individuals that they are the 'I' in 'Jamaican'. In other words, their uniqueness contributes to the Jamaican pride we all felt when the campaign first launched.

“The campaign is inspired by the unapologetic national pride, identity and unity of spirit of Jamaicans — whether its their collective support of athletes at sporting events, through their creativity in dance, fashion and culinary arts or something as simple as singing the national anthem before a movie begins. Pepsi-Cola Jamaica recognised this phenomenal pride and we wanted to embody and pay homage to it in the campaign,” said Commercial Manager Michael Lopez Castillo.

Known for its bold impact and incorporation of Jamaican talents across different fields — arts and culture, tourism, sports, environment and community development— the campaign strongly resonated with Jamaicans and will continue to do so with the relaunch of JamaICAN 2.0.

“We received an overwhelmingly positive response in 2018 from our customers about the campaign. They really felt the national pride we embodied, so we decided to relaunch this year. After one year of being in a pandemic, we thought this was an excellent time to remind Jamaicans just how strong they are despite the challenges and that they are the 'I' in Jamaican,” said Marketing Coordinator Yanique Dawkins.